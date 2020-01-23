About 3,000 people were detained at political rallies in Moscow in 2019

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Police detained about 3,000 people for disrupting public order during political rallies that took place in Moscow in 2019, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department announced on Thursday.

According to police, "more than 5,000 people were detained for disrupting order during public events, with 3,000 of them apprehended at political rallies."

A total of 155 unauthorized rallies were held in Moscow in 2019. The city’s Police Chief Oleg Barabanov pointed out that the number of public rallies had doubled.

Unauthorized rallies in support of independent candidates barred from running for Moscow’s City Council took place on July 27 and August 3. Police detained about 2,000 people, recording cases of violence against law enforcement officers. The Russian Investigation Committee opened several criminal cases under Articles 212 and 318 of the country’s Criminal Code (mass unrest, the use of violence against officials). Over 29 people were eventually convicted.