Sochi Olympics boosted volunteering in Russia, Putin says

USMAN /Russia/, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the active nature of volunteering in Russia in last few years and noted the importance of fostering it. According to the leader, the impetus behind this movement was involving passionate people in organizing the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"We have volunteering overall developing broadly. You know, I have been regularly holding meetings with volunteers since 2014, since the Olympics in Sochi. This is when it started in other areas," he said at a meeting with public in the Lipetsk Region.

Putin also highlighted importance of volunteers joining cultural events.