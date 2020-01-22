China says coronavirus cases rise to 473

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The number of pneumonia cases linked to the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has soared to 473, the People’s Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the National Health Commission reported 440 cases and nine deaths.

"As of 19:20 local time (14:20 Moscow Time) a total of 473 cases of infection with pneumonia of the new type were registered in China," the report said.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Later, China's National Health Commission confirmed that coronavirus 2019-nCoV can be transmitted people-to-people.