Russian consumer watchdog steps up monitoring over new coronavirus

According to her, the watchdog "has stepped up public health monitoring at all border crossings, not only on the border with China."

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog has stepped up monitoring along the country’s borders over the new coronavirus that emerged in China, head of the watchdog’s epidemiological surveillance department Yelena Yezhlova told reporters on Wednesday.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the virus and six deaths. Coronavirus cases have been reported in Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other Chinese cities.

On January 22, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus plans to hold a meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee over the coronavirus outbreak.