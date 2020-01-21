Court in St. Petersburg rules to place suspected recruiter of terrorists into custody

ST. PETERSBURG, January 21. /TASS/. A district court of St. Petersburg has ruled that suspect Isfandier Akramov accused of recruiting citizens of Tajikistan into a terrorist organization be taken into custody, the joint press office of St. Petersburg courts reported on Tuesday.

"The Krasnogvardeisky district court has passed a ruling on choosing a measure of restraint for Isfandier Akramov in the form of placing him into custody," the press office said in a statement.

Under the court’s ruling, the suspect will remain in custody until March 19, 2020. Akramov fully admitted his guilt.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for St. Petersburg earlier reported that it had opened a criminal case against a 32-year-old man on counts of the crime stipulated by part 1.1, article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Assistance to Terrorist Activity") and the suspect was detained.

As the investigators say, during his stay in St. Petersburg, the suspect approved and encouraged the activity of an illegal armed formation of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

For the purpose of recruitment, no later than November 2015, the detained person deliberately induced two citizens of Tajikistan born in 1990 to go to Syria to fight in the ranks of that terrorist organization, using persuasions and other forms of psychological pressure, the Investigative Committee said.