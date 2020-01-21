Russian testing system for Chinese coronavirus ready, says watchdog

MOSCOW, January 21 /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being says it has already developed a diagnostic test system to identify the new coronavirus recently discovered in China, the watchdog’s press service said.

"Rospotrebnadzor’s research organizations have already developed a diagnostic test system, which makes it possible to quickly pinpoint the causative agent of the infection, and, by the end of this week, the system will begin arriving at Russian laboratories. The anti-epidemic tactics will be adjusted in accordance with the new information coming from the PRC and the World Health Organization," the message says.