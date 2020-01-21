Russian senior health official brands China’s coronavirus as threat to Russians

According to him, article 7 of this bill "precisely deals with key biological threats and dangers." "I can name a few from the list of these threats and illustrate it with examples from our ordinary life," he said.

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. New form of coronavirus 2019-nCoV spreading in China poses a threat to the Russian population, Russian Deputy Health Minister Sergei Krayevoy said Tuesday when the Russian State Duma (lower house) was debating government bill on Russia’s biological security in its first reading.

"The most vivid example <…> is this infection developing in the People’s Republic of China caused by the coronavirus," the official confirmed.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah in central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. All cases of the suspected pneumonia were lab tested. As a result, infecting agents of such diseases as flu, bird flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) were excluded from the list of possible pathogens.

Chinese authorities have officially confirmed 291 cases of infection with six lethal cases. The coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other cities across the country.