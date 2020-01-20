Hainan authorities beef up fire safety ahead of Chinese New Year

HAIKOU, January 20. /TASS/. The Hainan fire services have published safety rules on the eve of the Chinese New Year (the so called Spring Festival will kick off on January 25). These measures are taken due to an increase in the number of incidents during the holidays caused by the launch of fireworks, which may lead to deaths.

According to the statement, all units of the Hainan fire service are required to beef up control in advance and then during the holidays (January 24-30), in order to check the equipment properly. In accordance with the rules, housing and communal services firms, as well as managing companies, must ensure unlimited access to buildings. During the festivities, the fire control points should be ready at all times and conduct appropriate checks.

Hainan’s authorities also remind about the dangers of smoking in public places and warn against fires in forest areas. The fire department strongly recommends purchasing fireworks only in specialized stores and being very attentive while using them.

This is especially important on New Year's eve, when almost every family in China wants to welcome the holiday with crackers, firecrackers and fireworks. Despite numerous warnings from the authorities, careless use of pyrotechnics annually claims dozens of lives in China. Last year, the Beijing authorities introduced a special registration system for the purchase of firecrackers as a preventive step: now, when paying for goods, it is necessary to show a Chinese ID and indicate your real name.

Annually Chinese provinces and cities beef up security on New Year's eve. In order to ensure public order, tens of thousands of police officers, fire service and medical personnel are additionally involved.