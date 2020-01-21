Moscow court rules searches at homes of Anti-Corruption Foundation employees unlawful

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has ruled several search warrants at residences of Anti-Corruption Foundation employees unlawful, the court’s press service informed TASS on Tuesday. The Anti-Corruption Foundation was established by prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"During the consideration of appeals, the Moscow City Court has overturned several decisions of the Basmanny court due to violations of the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure. The materials were sent to the court of first instance for consideration," the press service stated.

According to the foundation, 14 out of 56 search warrants were considered unlawful. All the warrants are dated October 2019.