Moscow court rules searches at homes of Anti-Corruption Foundation employees unlawful

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has ruled several search warrants at residences of Anti-Corruption Foundation employees unlawful, the court’s press service informed TASS on Tuesday. The Anti-Corruption Foundation was established by prominent Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
"During the consideration of appeals, the Moscow City Court has overturned several decisions of the Basmanny court due to violations of the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure. The materials were sent to the court of first instance for consideration," the press service stated.
According to the foundation, 14 out of 56 search warrants were considered unlawful. All the warrants are dated October 2019.
On October 9, the Anti-Corruption Foundation was placed on the register of non-commercial organizations acting as foreign agents. According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the foundation is involved in political activity and receives foreign funding.
The Russian Investigative Committee earlier launched criminal proceedings regarding the financing of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. According to the investigation, since January 2016 until December 2018, people tied to the foundation received large-scale sums of money in Russian and foreign currency by unlawful means, and later used a money laundering scheme to bankroll the foundation. The courts froze more than 100 accounts of the foundation and individuals tied to it as part of the case.