The appointment of Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister, long-awaited snowfall in Moscow, and roads blanketed with volcanic ash in Philippines are among some of the week's developments captured in TASS' photos.
This week in photos: Russia's new PM, Moscow’s long-awaited snow, ash rains on Philippines
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen ahead of a meeting with the Russian government members, Moscow, January 15. The entire Russian government, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on January 15© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and deputy chairman of the Russian Communist Party Ivan Melnikov talking to newly appointed prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, in the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, January 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the country’s prime minister on January 16© The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos sits inside a train car after attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13. Coming of Age Day celebrates all those who reached 20 years of age, which is considered adulthood in Japan© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Local men wearing bear costumes, made of hay and reed, march during the celebrations of the winter holiday Malanka in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, January 14. 'Malanka' - or 'Old New Year Celebrations' is one of the most popular traditional festivals in Western Ukraine celebrated every year between 13 and 14 January, which is New Year's Eve in accordance with the old Julian calendar© EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO
A view of the Zhivopisny Bridge after a snowfall in the district of Krylatskoye, Moscow, January 12© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Lioness Kiara plays with one of her three white lion cubs in their enclosure at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, January 15© AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Regrowth of plants is seen in bushland that was destroyed by bushfires, in Kulnura, New South Wales, Australia, January 15© EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, January 16© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
People enjoy their time on the Silsersee, covered with so-called "black ice", in Sils, Switzerland, January 12.© EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
A boy cries after government airstrikes in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria, January 15© AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed
Activists from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) protest with transparents under the slogan: "The naked truth: Wool kills" during Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, January 14© REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14© REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
