Russian national Alexei Burkov to plead guilty in US court to some charges

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited from Israel to the United States, is going to plead guilty to some charges in the federal court of Alexandria, Virginia, on January 23, thus changing his original statement, Burkov’s lawyer Greg Stambaugh told TASS.

"I can state that Mr. Burkov intends to enter a guilty plea to certain charges on the 23rd. The plea document will be made public at that time," Stambaugh said. On November 22, 2019 Burkov told the court in Alexandria he was innocent.