Hainan to host third children's Fashion Week in the fall

SANYA, January 16. /TASS/. The authorities of Hainan intend to hold the 3rd International Children's Fashion Week in the Chinese resort city of Sanya this fall. This was reported to TASS by Konstantin Radyuk, CEO of SemProGroup Hainan, the organizer of the competition.

“The next season will begin this spring with preparations and qualifying events,” he said. The qualifying rounds will be held not only in Russia, but also in Belarus, Kazakhstan, France and the Republic of Korea.

"The Festival of International Children Friendship in the city of Sanya, which will be held from October 29 to November 5, 2020, will wrap up these events. The professional third season of children's fashion week will play a dominant, but not the only part, in it," Radyuk noted.

According to him, starting 2021, major international children's events in Sanya will be held on a regular basis once every six months, while their scale and location will gradually expand.

The first International Children's Fashion Week was first held in August 2018 and gathered participants from eight countries: Belarus, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, the USA, Ukraine and the Philippines.

The finale of the second children's fashion week took place on January 5, 2020 in Sanya. More than 500 contestants from Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, the US, Germany, Liberia, the UK, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, France, Mongolia, as well as other countries took part in it. The jury, whose honorary chairman included Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, decided to award more than 30 young models and designers. Radyuk noted that about 5,000 people participated in the qualifying rounds of the second fashion week this year.