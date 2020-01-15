Putin proposes monthly payments for children ages 3-7

MOSCOW, January 15. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, proposed to provide monthly payments for children ages 3-7 starting on January 1, 2020. According to the President, these payments will be received by families whose incomes do not exceed one living wage per person, and the procedure for receiving these funds will be as simple as possible.

"When the child turns three, the payments are terminated, so the family can immediately land in a difficult income situation. That is actually, what happens, and it cannot be allowed. Due to this, I propose to provide monthly payments for children between the ages of three and seven. To receive these payments, it will be enough to simply apply and indicate your legal, official income," President Putin said, noting that payments should be made starting January 1, 2020.

President Putin said that the payments in the first stage will be half the subsistence level - 5,500 rubles.