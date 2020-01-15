Putin recommends providing free access to domestic Internet services

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested preparing the Affordable Internet project to provide free access to socially significant domestic Internet services.

"The Internet has recently become the daily need. Russia at the same time is one of few countries in the world that has its own social networks, messengers, mail and search systems, and other national resources. In this regard, I suggest preparing and implementing the Affordable Internet project and providing free access to socially significant Internet services," Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

High accessibility of the Internet should become a competitive advantage of Russia and its citizens, create a wide space for education and creativity, for communication and implementation of social and cultural projects, the President said. "Certainly, this provides new opportunities for participation of people in life of the country," Putin added.