Rubens painting discovered in Urals to be examined in Moscow

The painting, a sketch for a larger canvas exhibited in Rome, was transferred from the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg to Irbit in 1976. According to Karpov, Irbit specialists suspected that the painting is a Rubens’s original during its restoration in 2016-2017. The Hermitage experts later verbally confirmed their suspicions.

YEKATERINBURG, January 15. /TASS/. "The Entombment (Lamentation of Christ)," a painting by Peter Paul Rubens from the Irbit Museum of Fine Art, in the Sverdlovsk Region, which was previously considered a copy, will be examined in Moscow, Museum Director Valery Karpov told TASS.

"Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Art employs first-class experts who specialize in Flemish and Italian paintings in particular, so we suspect this painting was created under the powerful influence of Italian masters. First, Moscow experts will provide their conclusion, and then the painting will head to the Hermitage, so that we can compare all opinions," Karpov said.

He added that the painting would be sent to Moscow in early February. The Hermitage will present their own report later that month.

Another Rubens’s work from the Irbit collection, "The Penitent Mary Magdalene and Martha," previously considered a copy, was found to be the original after its restoration in 2012 had revealed certain signs indicating this. The picture is believed to have been painted by Rubens together with his apprentices Anthonis van Dyk and Jacob Jordaens, with the figure of Magdalene herself painted by Rubens alone. According to Karpov, both Irbit paintings are insured for hundreds of millions of euro.