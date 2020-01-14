Reporter Ivan Golunov acknowledged as victim in police abuse of power case

"Golunov was acknowledged as a victim in the case, he has been summoned to the Investigative Committee for questioning on January 20," his lawyer Sergei Badamshin told TASS on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian reporter Ivan Golunov from Meduza news website has been acknowledged as a victim in the case probing an abuse of power by police officers.

News came on December 19, 2019 that a criminal case had been launched over Golunov’s detention. At his annual news conference on December 19, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s Investigative Committee had launched criminal cases against five former police officers after Golunov’s illegal detention. However, Putin said there was no information on the mastermind of this detention.

Golunov was apprehended in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, the reporter was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov’s lawyer said that the drugs could have been planted on his client. All charges were eventually dropped on June 11 and Golunov was set free.