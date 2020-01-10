EEC to consider banning nicotine-containing non-smoking mixes in EAEU

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (ECE) will consider the possibility of banning nicotine-containing non-smoking mixes on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an official with the EEC press service told TASS.

"Following the statement by the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, the commission will certainly consider this issue with the participation of the EAEU member states to make a unified decision," the official representative of the EEC said.

At the same time, he noted that the issue has not yet been put on the agenda of meetings of the EAEU agencies.

On January 10, Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a working meeting with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Head of Russian consumer safety watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being, Anna Popova.

In particular, they discussed circulation of nicotine-containing chewing mixes and candies. The Prime Minister said that such mixes should be banned in Russia. He added that the similar initiative should be spread on the territory of the entire EAEU.

The Interior Minister said that his ministry had already prepared a draft bill banning such products and sent it for approval by the Health Ministry.

The watchdog and the Interior Ministry conducted about 150,000 inspections to prevent the spread of non-smoking nicotine-containing products, Medvedev wrote on Facebook after the meeting.

"I gave instructions to Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being - TASS) and the Interior Ministry to take measures and stop the distribution of non-smoking nicotine-containing products in our country. Together, both departments conducted about 150,000 inspections," he wrote.

During the control measures, about 1 million pieces of non-smoking nicotine-containing products were detected, all of which was withdrawn from circulation. In addition, five manufacturers of nicotine mixtures were suspended. In more than 20 regions of Russia, regional acts have already imposed a ban on the circulation of nicotine mixes, and in another 15 regions similar measures are being prepared.

The EAEU members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.