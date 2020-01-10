Robert Pattinson: I feel quite close to madness

Director Robert Eggers, who earned recognition for his directorial debut, The Witch, has come out with a new movie – a psychological horror flick called The Lighthouse. The film, which will be released in Russia on January 16, 2020, was presented this year in the program of the Cannes Film Festival "Two Weeks of Directors" and managed to gain a number of rave reviews from critics. There are two lighthouse keepers in the story, who are forced to work hand in hand under terrible conditions. The role of the senior was played by Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe, and his new assistant, who has to endure humiliation from a comrade, was played by British actor Robert Pattinson. In an interview with TASS, Pattinson talked about what had struck him in the script, how much the feelings of his hero coincided with his own, and why he shaved off his mustache.

- What do you know about madness?

- I must have some connection to it, because whenever I see a character who has lost their grip on reality, it always really appeals to me. I feel quite close to it.

- Close to the character?-

- Close to the madness in general. I meet people who everyone says are mad and I talk to them and they don’t really seem mad to me at all. This film is not traditional.

- Was there something about the shooting process or the plot that surprised you?

- The first time I read it, I was thinking – it is unusual combination of a very detailed, historically accurate, researched colloquial language. Even the way they approach the work and the lighthouse – you can see that it was very particular, you can see that the writer had really figured out exactly how these guys would talk and how they would behave. Normally that would be an incredibly serious movie, but suddenly you see these slapstick comedy elements and it goes entirely surreal at the end, while maintaining the same colloquial dialect. I have never really seen anything like that.

- Where did you find inspiration for such a dark and dramatic role?

- I don’t really know, I think I was looking for a part that was really extreme and really loud and when this came I immediately connected to it. I think this movie is so strange and so different that I don’t think I would be drawing from anywhere really.

- As I understand, you have never been in a film that is one actor only. Was it difficult and what could you say about your partner?

- No, I have never done something with just one actor. It’s nice. It’s an unusual feeling. Especially when it’s only one other actor and we are basically in the same set the whole time. Which makes it feel similar to what the characters are going through, because you are just seeing each other all the time. I loved Willem’s work and I was very excited about working with him but I was pretty nervous at the beginning. We didn’t really talk that much to each other during the shoot. We only really talked at length afterwards, but he is like a hero, he has done so many amazing performances.