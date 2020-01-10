A Christmas tree throwing contest in Germany, large-scale bushfires raging throughout Australia, and the aftermath of a Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran, are among some of the week's developments captured in TASS' photos.
This week in photos: A Christmas tree fling, Australia’s tragic fires, and Iran air crash
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Belarussians of ethnographic club 'Kola' celebrate the Christmas carol rite (Koliady) in the village of Markovo, some 90 km from Minsk, Belarus, January 7© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the cathedral's senior priest Nikolai Bryndin light candles during a Christmas liturgy at the Transfiguration Cathedral, Saint Petersburg, January 6© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a welcome reception for carol singers, so-called 'Sternsinger' at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 7© EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
Jesse Collins, the organizer of donations in Australia, is seen while speaking about how hard getting water has been, as bushfires continue to rage in New South Wales, at the evacuation center in Cobargo, Australia, January 5© REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
People work in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8© REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man wears a Santa Claus-themed bathing suit as he floats in the Dead Sea, at Neve Midbar beach in the West Bank, January 7© REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A participant hurling a Christmas tree during the Triathlon World Championships of Christmas tree throwing in Weidenthal, Germany, January 5© EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
Debris seen from the Ukrainian plane, which crashed as authorities work on site in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital of Tehran, Iran, January 8© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
A protester waves the national flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq, January 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops© AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by the police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5© EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena
Bulgarians sing, play bagpipes and chain dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during Epiphany, in Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6. Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ© AP Photo
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Read more
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Read more
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines plane makes hard landing in Antalya
According to the website, pilots of aircraft A321-200 with tail number VQ-BRS requested emergency landing in Antalya due to detection of smoke
Read more
Two rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, one lands near US embassy — TV
One of the rockets landed near the US embassy, while the other hit a government building under construction
Read more
State of emergency may be declared in Abkhazia
Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said that such development of the events has been discussed with the Security Council
Read more
IRGC calls Israel ‘a US accomplice’ in assassination on General Soleimani — Fars news
The situation in the Middle East deteriorated after the Pentagon announced on January 3 that Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a US airstrike
Read more
Naftogaz hails new contract with Gazprom as ‘advantageous’ for Ukraine
Russia's gas major will pay for the reserved capacity, and not for the amount of gas actually received during transit to Europe, according to Naftogaz CEO
Read more
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Read more
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
Read more
Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
Read more
Iran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — envoy to UN
The diplomat noted that Tehran acted in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter fulfilling its right to self-defense
Read more
If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "this approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II"
Read more
Iran delivers second round of attacks on US military facilities — Tasnim news agency
The agency did not specify the exact locations of the new wave of attacks reporting only that they were carried out with the use of missiles
Read more
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Read more
Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea
During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile
Read more
Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes after take-off in Tehran — media
According to the Fars news agency, the passenger jet crashed due to technical problems
Read more
US proposal for cooperation makes no sense as long as sanctions remain — Iran’s envoy
Iran will not be misled by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions, Majid Takht Ravanchi claimed
Read more
Iran launches over a dozen ballistic missiles at US military facilities in Iraq — Pentagon
The damage and casualties remain unknown
Read more
Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January
Read more
Russian defense chief orders armed forces to monitor deployment of US missiles
The minister noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles
Read more
Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 caught fire in flight — Tehran
The plane made a U-turn after a technical problem was detected, according to Iran’s civil aviation authority
Read more
All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Over 170 people were on board the plane
Read more
Kremlin says killing of Soleimani is not reason of Merkel’s upcoming visit to Russia
The German chancellor is paying a working visit to Russia on January 11
Read more
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Read more
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Read more
Putin and Erdogan open TurkStream gas pipeline
The official launch ceremony took place in Istanbul
Read more
Putin says Russia and Turkey will realize many more joint projects in the future
The Russian leader is grateful to Turkish authorities for the political will they showed in constructing the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Read more
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Read more
Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran
US citizens were not injured in Iran's missile strikes, according to Trump
Read more
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Read more
Trump to make official statement on Iran missile attacks on Wednesday
Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman earlier said that "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq"
Read more
Ukrainian Embassy: Terrorism ruled out in Iranian air tragedy
According to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of an engine accident
Read more
Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin
Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Read more
UN lauds Trump’s statement on Iran, views it as step to de-escalation
Earlier, Trump addressed the nation at the White House saying that the US is ready to embrace peace with Iran
Read more
Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
Read more