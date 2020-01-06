Patriarch Kirill congratulates Orthodox Christians with Christmas

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill congratulated Russian Orthodox Church believers with Christmas in a message posted on the official website of the Moscow Patriarchate on Monday.

"I heartily congratulate all of you with the bright holiday of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The wonderful miracle of the incarnation of God that took place more than two thousand years ago also fills our souls with unspeakable joy today," the patriarch said in his message.

Orthodox Christians in Russia and other countries around the world are celebrating Christmas on January 7, an event that more than 2,000 years ago marked the beginning of the new history of mankind.

Christians conclude a four-week fast, during which they confess their sins and receive communion. On Christmas Eve, they have special fasting, "until the first star," in memory of how the Magi came first to the birthplace of Christ following the star in the sky. At present, a candle in front of the altar, which is lit at the end of the Christmas Eve service at about noon, symbolizes the star.