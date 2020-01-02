Over 50 babies born in Moscow on New Year’s eve

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. More than 50 babies have been born in Moscow on the evening of December 31, 2019, and in the early hours of January 1, 2020, most of them are boys, the Moscow Mayor’s website reported on Thursday.

"As many as 53 babies were born in Moscow’s maternity hospitals on the evening of December 31, 2019, and in the early hours of January 1, 2020, 30 of them are boys," the report reads.

It noted that the last baby in 2019 had been born at 23:50, while the first baby in 2020 had been born at 00:10 Moscow time.