Haikou and Grodno to become sister cities, boost cooperation

HAIKOU, December 31. /TASS/. The Haikou authorities and Belarusian city of Grodno signed a memorandum on becoming sister cities, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The parties plan to sign the agreement in the spring of 2020 during the visit of the HAikou delegation to Grodno. As noted in the statement, this may become one of the events within the framework of the Year of the Regions of Belarus and China, which is due in 2020.

Deputy Mayor of Haikou Van Lei, manager of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee Igor Popov, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Grodno City Executive Committee Andrei Boltrik held talks on promising areas of cooperation: trade, culture, education and tourism, as well as the expansion of humanitarian exchanges.

The Chinese side has shown particular interest in expanding cooperation in the field of student exchanges, having especially noted the Grodno State University (the University of Yankee Kupala), which is one of the five best higher educational institutions in Belarus. In addition, the Belarusian delegation told the Chinese partners about the advantages of the region and the city - the logistics infrastructure, visa-free travel for foreign tourists from 73 countries for a period of 15 days, as well as historical and cultural heritage. The parties paid special attention to the agricultural and industrial potential of the region and the prospects for cooperation in this area.

Grodno region is located in the western part of Belarus. It covers an area of ​​25,000 square kilometers, its population reaching about 1.04 million people, of which about 370,000 live in the administrative center of the region. Haikou has now become sister cities with 41 cities in 33 states on five continents.