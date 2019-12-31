Xi Jinping sends greetings to Vladimir Putin, vows to strengthen relations

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended sincere greetings and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

Xi noted bilateral cooperation in such fields as the economy, trade, energy, people-to-people exchanges, science and technology. He pointed out that 2020 had been designated as the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation between China and Russia and would see extraordinary achievements in bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of going ahead with cooperation with Russia and enhancing bilateral relations.

In his message of greeting to Xi on Monday Putin noted that much had been done lately to strengthen the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, while the agreements reached in the wake of last year’s meetings opened up new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas."