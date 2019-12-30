Hainan doctors conduct first heart transplant operation

HAIKOU, December 30. /TASS/. The first successful human heart transplant operation was performed in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. The procedure, according to www.hinews.cn, was carried out by the doctors of the second clinic at the Hainan Medical University.

Thus, the news outlet writes, all the necessary technical and scientific basis for the transplantation of human organs has been formed on Hainan. In recent years, due to the support provided by various medical institutions from other Chinese regions, as well as the involvement of highly qualified specialists, the local authorities managed to bring the medical care system in the province to a new level. The fact that residents of other Chinese regions come to Hainan for medical care proves that Hainan's efforts were a success, the news outlet writes.

The Transplantology Department was established in the second clinic at the Hainan Medical University in July 2018. Initially, the necessary base was set up for kidney transplant operations. In October 2019, the clinic's specialists passed state certification for transplantation of liver, heart and lungs. The first lung transplant operation was performed at this medical institution on December 20, and on December 28, a heart transplant was successfully performed.

Currently, the Hainan authorities are actively working to create a healthcare system that will provide the population in the province with all the necessary services, and are also preparing to reach a level at which patients from other regions of China will seek medical help on the island.