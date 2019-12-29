One of Alibaba's platforms awards best delivery men with a holiday on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 29. /TASS/. Cainiao Guoguo express delivery service, one of Alibaba's online platforms, chose China's Hainan as a venue for their employees' vacation. According to Xinhua, about a hundred delivery men were given an opportunity to spend three days in the resort city of Wenchang.

Only the most dedicated workers who demonstrated speed, efficiency and a high level of service at work were granted such an opportunity. Each of them delivered more than 150 orders per day without any complaints from customers. For example, a delivery man from Beijing Lou Tien, who serves 126 buildings in Tiantunyuan, one of the most heavily populated residential areas of the city, managed to deliver about 6,000 packages on time without any violations over the past month. "This work requires you to be at the door quickly and on time, as well as to be available for calls all year round," the agency quoted him as saying.

According to Cainiao Guoguo CEO Li Jianghua, the high level of service in the company depends mostly on the hard work of its delivery men. According to the CEO, the company, is also working to help hundreds of thousands of delivery men get satisfaction from their work and make their dreams of a better life come true.

At the Wanning resort, hardworking emploees not only rested and gained strength in Hainan's the mild tropical climate, but also took part in friendly sports competitions with a "professional ring to it": beach races and speed parcel packing.

Shipping services in China

In 2017, according to data from the State Post Bureau of the PRC, the total revenue of the express delivery market participants in the country reached 500 billion yuan (about $ 72 billion). Since 2007, average growth of this indicator exceeds 30%. Overall, China has maintained global leadership on total scale of the industry.

Rapid development of this market in China began about eight years ago and is inextricably connected to the speedy growth of e-commerce in the country. Annually, new delivery market participants pop up in China that are constantly improving and optimizing the service sector, actively resorting to the implementation of the latest achievements in IT. ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express and others are the major players in the industry at the moment. The express delivery network currently covers over 80% of the country.