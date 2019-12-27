Russian schoolgirl receives Labrador puppy as a gift from Putin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian schoolgirl Yekaterina Papanova has received a Labrador puppy as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the regional government’s press service informed.

Yekaterina lives in Obninsk (Kaluga Region) with her family. She studies at a specialized school for children with disabilities. Earlier, the girl’s father addressed the president with a request to gift Yekaterina with a golden retriever or a Labrador puppy.

"In Obninsk, Yekaterina Papanova received a Labrador puppy as a gift from President Vladimir Putin. Communicating with the animal will help the girl go through the recommended treatment," the press service stated.