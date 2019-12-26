TASS journalist wins 2019 Best Journalist award of All-Russia Athletics Federation

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has named TASS correspondent Albert Starodubtsev as the winner of the 2019 Best Journalist award, the RusAF press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The journalistic portfolio of Albert Starodubtsev is packed with a long history of vibrant interviews, analytical materials and news stories about the track and field athletics, making him a true member of the national track and field athletics family," the statement reads.

Starodubtsev joined Russian News Agency TASS in 2013 and since then he had been successfully reporting from numerous athletics events around the globe, including the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, World and European Championships, Russian championships and other events.

The TASS journalist have been also closely reporting on the events regarding the neutral-status participation of Russian track and field athletes at various international tournaments, as well as the process of RusAF’s membership reinstatement with World Athletics (formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF).

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

World Athletics allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under a proposed neutral status dubbed the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.