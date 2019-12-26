Threats to Russia’s cybersecurity are permanent, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s initiatives for creating mechanisms of maintaining cybersecurity have remained unanswered for the time being, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Russia has repeatedly put forward various initiatives and invited its counterparts at the international level to create mechanisms of cooperation in the struggle against cyber threats, but all of these proposals invariably fell on deaf ears," Peskov said.

"Threats to Russia’s cybersecurity are permanent," Peskov said. "All measures to maintain the country’s cybersecurity are taken with this in mind.".