Neglected girl saved from cluttered Moscow apartment ends main stage of rehabilitation

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A girl who was found neglected in a cluttered Moscow flat in March has finished her main stage of rehabilitation, but after her placement into a foster family, she will continue to see some specialists, the press service of the Moscow Department for Labor and Social Protection told TASS.

"The girl has gone through an additional medical examination and received indispensable medical and rehabilitative help. A teacher, a speech therapist and a psychologist will continue to work with the little girl," the source said.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova earlier reported that the girl now has an adoptive mother, who has a degree in psychology. The department specified that now the child is living in this family, and the foster mother is not her relative. The relatives of the girl consented to her being placed into another family.

The press service added that while residing in a social safety facility, she showed active involvement during individual and group lessons. She likes drawing, toys and dolls, and she especially likes sports lessons and riding a bicycle and a kick scooter. "[She] eagerly took part in events; she became more socialized and active and started talking. She likes listening to fairy tales and songs and doing household chores," the press service said.

On March 10, the Main Investigative Directorate for Moscow of the Russian Investigative Committee reported that a five-year-old girl who was unable to speak had been found in a cluttered apartment in a northern Moscow district. The neighbors said that the mother of the girl was absent for several days at a time from home. The girl was sent to the Bashlyayeva Children’s City Clinical Hospital for treatment.