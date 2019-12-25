Hainan reduces court proceedings for commercial claims filed by foreigners

HAIKOU, December 25. /TASS/. China's Hainan simplified and accelerated commercial litigations proceedings for foreign citizens by unifying claim procedures, consideration process and passing a verdict, Deputy Secretary of the party committee and official representative of the regional press service Sun Dahai said at a press conference.

According to the official, the new system began to operate in September following the relevant decree of the Supreme People’s Court and was introduced earlier than in other China's provinces. Thus, over the past two months, more than a hundred cases were opened, 16 court decisions were announced. "The lawsuits are conducted taking into account many regional laws, including the United States, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, as well as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese island of Taiwan," the official pointed out.

According to Zhang Yuping, Deputy Chairperson of the provincial high people's court, Hainan is currently the only administrative-territorial unit in mainland China, where trans-regional court cases involving foreigners are being processed on an ongoing basis.

"We managed to fundamentally remove the geographical and time limits [of the law proceedings — TASS], reduce financial costs, save the time of the plaintiff and defendant," said Zhang Yuping.

The deputy chaiperson added that such a positive effect was achieved only due to the powers delegated to the local court, which can independently (without redirecting cases to external instances) fully control the whole process from the moment the lawsuit is filed.

Zhang Yuyping noted that for the convenience of foreign citizens, a special mobile application for online trial has been created in Hainan. “A person can be located at any part of the globe and take part in the trial at any time,” she said.