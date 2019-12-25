Walruses from Far East’s ‘whale jail’ sent to customer in Crimea, environmentalist says

VLADIVOSTOK, December 25. /TASS/. Six walruses from the Primorsky Region’s ‘whale jail’, whose capture is now being contested in a court battle by the Amur Basin Environmental Prosecutors’ Office, were sent to a Yalta customer, Akvatoriya. Director of the Sakhalin Environment Watch Dmitry Lisitsyn told TASS on Wednesday, citing the prosecutors’ response that he had received.

Earlier animal rights’ activists sent a request to the prosecutors’ office about the whereabouts of six walruses who had been captured back in 2018 in the area of the Chukotka Region and were later found in Srednyaya Bay, where 90 beluga whales and 11 orcas captured for sale to China were also kept since the summer of last year. According to investigators, the animals were captured with violations, and a criminal case was launched on the illegal capture of bioresources.

"The prosecutors reported that the companies Sochi Dolphinarium and Oceanarium DV sold the young walruses to Akvatoriya, and on November 26, 2019, they were taken by air transport to the customer’s location in the city of Yalta, Crimea," Lisitsyn said.

According to the prosecutors’ response, which he cited, the walruses were captured in breach of the law. The companies doing the capturing violated the requirements of the federal law on fisheries, which rules out any subsequent sale of marine mammals captured for cultural and educational purposes.

Pacific walruses are not listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation, but are under the protection of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).