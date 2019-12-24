Head of ‘Anti-Corruption’ NGO fined $400 for organizing Moscow rallies

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov has been fined 25,000 rubles ($400) in court for organizing unauthorized rallies on July 15-19 in downtown Moscow, the court told TASS.

"Moscow’s Khamovnichesky Court has found Zhdanov guilty under article 20.2 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences [violating the established procedure for arranging or conducting a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picket — TASS] and fined him 25,000 rubles," a court representative said.

On December 6, the Khamovnichesky Court arrested Zhdanov for 10 days for violating rules of organizing rallies. He was specifically charged with arranging an unauthorized protest rally near the Moscow City Election Commission on July 14.