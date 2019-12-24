Moscow’s rally ringleader is to pay fines worth some $29,000, says source

"Sobol’s total debt under the imposed fines is about 1.8 million rubles given today’s court decision," the source said. Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow’s Tagansky district court fined Sobol 300,000 rubles ($4,800) for violating the rules of staging two mass rallies, finding her guilty under Part 8 of Article 20.2 of the Administrative Offences Code (repeat violation of the rules of organizing a rally or a demonstration). Similar fines were slapped on her earlier on several occasions.

Sobol stood as a candidate to the Moscow City Duma, but she was not registered. The decision of the district election commission barring her from the election was sustained by the Moscow City Election Commission. On August 7, the Russian Central Election Commission dismissed Sobol’s complaint against this decision, citing the insufficient number of reliable and valid voter signatures in her support. Besides, Sobol incorrectly filled in the documents about her property abroad, which is a reason for denying registration. Sobol took part in organizing several protest rallies in the summer of 2019.

On July 27 and August 3, unauthorized rallies were held in downtown Moscow due to independent candidates failing to be admitted to the election of members of the Moscow City Duma. After both rallies, officers of the law detained about 2,000 people in total. That said, the law enforcement authorities pointed to cases of use of violence by the protesters against the employees of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard Troops Service. The Russian Investigative Committee launched several criminal cases on mass riots (Section 212 of the Russian Criminal Code) and the use of violence against officials (Section 318 of the Russian Criminal Code). Twenty-five people ended up as defendants now under these cases. According to the Russian Investigative Committee," the participants of the unauthorized rally, situated in downtown Moscow and ignoring the lawful demands of state officials, broke through the cordon, entered the roadway and paralyzed traffic on the Garden Ring Road in Moscow, in addition [they] committed other illegal actions.".