Moscow court fines alleged 'bottle hurler' protester $1,600

"The court hereby finds Radzhabov guilty under Article 318 Part 1 of the Russian Criminal Code [threatening violence against law enforcement — TASS] and fine him 100,000 rubles but considers time served by him in custody as punishment implemented and revokes the custodial sentence in pre-trial detention center," the judge delivered the verdict.

Earlier, prosecution requested the court to sentence Radzhabov to 3 years and six months of standard regime penal colony. According to investigators, he threw a plastic bottle with water towards the police. A video showed that the bottle tossed by Radzhabov did not hit the police officer, the lawyer said. Earlier, the case was sent back to the prosecution to eliminate inconsistencies related to locating the crime scene.

On Monday, two police officers failed to identify Radzhabov as the assailant who allegedly hurled a plastic bottle at them during the July 27 unauthorized protest in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom. Police officer Andrei Vnukov, who is an injured party in the case, told Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court he did not see who had thrown the bottle, but he feared that it could have been filled with some kind of acid. "I was frightened and I felt that this could have posed a threat to my well-being. I believe I suffered moral damage," he insisted. The second police officer was also unable to verify that Samariddin Radzhabov was the one who hurled the bottle.

More than 3,500 people took part in the July 27 unauthorized rally in Moscow, according to law enforcement authorities. Police officers and the National Guard forces detained more than a thousand people. The Investigative Committee launched criminal cases into violence against an official and participating in civil unrest (Articles 318 and 212 of the Russian Criminal Code). Some 20 people were arrested during the investigation, some of whom were sentenced.