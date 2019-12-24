Rude bureaucrats should get the boot, no amendments to the law needed, says speaker

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that civil servants who are rude to the public should be fired, and no additional regulatory requirements to the current legislation on responsibility are needed whatsoever, since the existing measures are sufficient.

"I don’t think any additional regulations should be introduced. We’ve got the applicable sections that cover insults and humiliation and they should be used if need be, but the main thing is that it is necessary to recruit decent people to government service," Matviyenko said at a news conference on the results of the autumn parliamentary session.

The speaker noted that an official is "a hired government official, whom citizens, taxpayers employ to perform the work that he is entrusted to do and provide services to the population in whatever the sphere might be." "So these two things are not compatible at all — a government official who is rude to people and insults them. And [you’re asking] according to which law? He should just be booted out," she highlighted.

Matviyenko added that government officials and citizens should not insult each other and that "this is an issue regarding domestic culture." "If it exists, then it exists. If it doesn’t exist, no law will instill it [anyone]. It is an issue of ethics, a question of morality and so on, it is a matter of selecting staff, the people that we choose to work in government bodies," the upper house speaker concluded.