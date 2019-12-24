Russian winemakers to sell collectible wine marking Crimean Bridge launch

SEVASTOPOL, December 24. /TASS/. Five reputed winemakers from south Russia’s Crimea and Krasnodar Region will on Tuesday start selling a limited series of wine marking the completion of the Crimean Bridge.

"Sales of collectable wine, Crimean Bridge, will begin on December 24. It was produced by leading winemakers of Crimea and Kuban to mark the bridge construction project," the Crimean Bridge information center said.

The wines were put to mature in late 2015, when preparatory works for the Crimean bridge construction were launched, and were bottled in 2017.

"The wine matured together with the bridge. The bottles will be unpacked simultaneously with the launch of train traffic. This is a limited edition: three enterprises of Kuban prepared 19,000 bottles of wine each, two Crimean companies - 19,000 bottles in total," the center said.

The labels feature the project’s official logo and a sketch of the bridge’s main section.

The number of bottles is a reference to the length of the bridge, which is 19 kilometers, or 19,000 meters.

The wines were made by Crimea’s sparkling wine manufacturer Novy Svet and the region’s oldest winery Massandra; and by Krasnodar Region wineries of Fanagoria, Lefkadia Valley and Chateau Tamagne.

The ceremony to open the rail section of the Crimean Bridge, with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was held on Monday. The car section of the bridge was unveiled in May 2018.

The first train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol departed from the city’s Moskovsky Rail Terminal, and the travel time will be 43.25 hours. On December 24, the first train will depart from Moscow to Simferopol and the travel time will be 33 hours. The train from St. Petersburg will be the first to cross the Crimean Bridge.

The 19-kilometer long Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, links the Taman Peninsula (Russia’s Krasnodar region) and the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea). It will provide uninterrupted transport link between Crimea and other regions of Russia.