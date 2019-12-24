Additional trains to Crimea to be launched by May 2020

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Grand Service Express, a company that operates passenger rail traffic to Crimea, plans to launch eight new routes to the region in May, as the tourist season begins, the company’s director general Alexander Ganov has told TASS.

"We plan to expand our routes by introducing temporary ones. Right now, we have two basic routes [from Moscow and St. Petersburg]. There will also be eight temporary ones, operating in summer," he said on Monday.

The company mulls opening train communication to Crimea from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, Urals city of Yekaterinburg and southern Russian mountain resort city of Kislovodsk. He did not comment on other possible destinations.

"We are laying out our routes with an aim to collect passengers from major cities as we proceed. We have chosen some basic variant and did all calculations, which seem to be fairly good. Life will show how true those calculations are, because there have been no rail traffic [with Crimea] for five years, and air travel has been on the rise. Naturally, it’s hard to predict now how large our market share would be during the summer season," the company chief said.

Ganov also said Grand Service Express was ready to increase the number of trains from Moscow and St. Petersburg, should the need arise.

"If there is demand, we will increase it. Right now, we can see great demand for January holidays, followed by a subsequent decline. We included this in our calculations, winter and spring months are a traditional off-season for transportation. Naturally, we are focusing on the summer season," he said.

The ceremony to open the rail section of the Crimean Bridge was held on Monday with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol departed from the city’s Moskovsky Rail Terminal, and the travel time will be 43.25 hours. On December 24, the first train will depart from Moscow to Simferopol and the travel time will be 33 hours. The train from St. Petersburg will be the first to cross the Crimean Bridge.

The 19-kilometer long Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, links the Taman Peninsula (Russia’s Krasnodar region) and the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea). It will provide uninterrupted transport link between Crimea and other regions of Russia. The car section of the bridge opened in May 2018.