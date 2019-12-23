Putin believes that situation in Chechnya in 1990s is Russia’s common guilt

ENEM VILLAGE /Adygea/, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as "Russia’s common guilt" the situation in Chechnya in the 1990s. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the public devoted to the development of agriculture and rural territories on Monday.

"I do remember that when I talked to Chechnya’s first president - and we discussed a lot of things with him, including his participation in illegal armed groups - he told me: ‘In Chechnya then you had to be a member of some gang or run a gang of your own. So I had my own gang. There was no chance of living a different life.’ It is possibly not so much their guilt as Russia’s common guilt for creating a situation like this," Putin said.