Kremlin’s New Year Tree to be adorned with decorations from past 20 years

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The process of decorating Russia’s main New Year Tree, installed on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, will be completed on Monday, Russian Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Yelena Krylova told TASS.

"Since a New Year celebration for kids will take place in the Kremlin for the 20th time this year, it has been decided to adorn the New Year Tree with decorations from the past 20 years," she pointed out. According to her, there will also be decorations created by Russia’s WorldSkills team members who will visit the Kremlin on Monday to help Russian Presidential Property Department personnel adorn the tree.

Over 1,000 decorations will be used for decorating the New Year Tree, as well as string lights more than one kilometer long. The 90-year-old fir tree was delivered to the Kremlin from the Moscow Region’s Borodinskoye Forestry. The tree is 25-meter high and has a branch span of six meters.

Krylova added that the New Year celebration for children was scheduled to be held at the Grand Kremlin Palace on December 25. More than 5,500 kids from all over Russia, as well as from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, have been invited to participate in the event.