Relations between people not impacted by Russophobia in Latvia - ambassador

RIGA, December 22. /TASS/. Latvia is among the most Russophobic countries as far as politics are concerned but ordinary Latvians do not share these moods as far interpersonal communication is concerned, Russian Ambassador to that country Yevgeny Lukyanov said on Sunday.

"At the political level, I think everyone can see that Latvia is among the most Russophobic regimes," he said in an interview with the Baltkom radio station. "There is a saying: a good neighbor is better than a forty-second cousin. But, probably, a certain path is to be travelled for that."

However, in his words, as far as human dimension is concerned relations between the two peoples are good. "Relations between Latvia and Russia do exist. They will develop, I am sure of that," the Russian diplomat stressed. "Over my three-year stay in Latvia, I have never felt any disrespect or aggression to myself as a Russian national. I think it is a normal state of things. Relations at the interpersonal level have not been impaired.".