Lawyer confirms probe launched against ex-police officers in reporter Golunov’s case

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A lawyer of Meduza news website reporter Ivan Golunov confirmed on Thursday that a criminal investigation has been launched against former police officers who illegally detained him.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual news conference that Russia’s Investigative Committee had launched criminal cases against five former police officers after Golunov’s illegal detention. However, Putin said there was no information on the mastermind of this detention.

Golunov was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, the reporter was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov’s lawyer said that the drugs could have been planted on his client. All charges were eventually dropped on June 11 and Golunov was set free.