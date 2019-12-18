Berlin confirms methadone batch seized at Moscow airport meant for Tajikistan

"According to the Federal Criminal Police Office and respectively, the customs department, it was a delivery under the UN program for drug addicts in Tajikistan," the ministry said.

BERLIN, December 18. /TASS/. Germany’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that the batch of methadone seized at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport was shipped to Tajikistan by the United Nations Global Fund to help treat drug addicts, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the German Interior Ministry, "by now, [the batch] has been unblocked."

A consignment of methadone was confiscated by Russian customs officers at Vnukovo Airport in early December. The cargo was on route from Germany to Tajikistan. It had not been declared by the shipper, when customs officers found it at a bonded warehouse. Vnukovo’s customs service opened a criminal inquiry into large-scale drug smuggling.

Rustam Sharipov, deputy head of the Tajik Health Ministry’s anti-drug service, told TASS on Tuesday that the batch was meant for treatment of drug addicts in that Central Asian republic. The medicine was purchased in accordance with an aid program of the United Nations Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (or the Global Fund).