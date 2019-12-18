China's Hainan braces for tourist boom during the New Year holidays

SANYA, December 18. /TASS/. China's Hainan province became a major destination for Chinese tourists coming to the island to celebrate the Chinese New Year (generally referred to as Lunar New Year globally) on January 24-25, the country's leading online tourism research company Ctrip reported.

Hainan is expected to become a major destination for tourists travelling by plane: five out of ten most popular flights in China during the holidays are the flights to the island. It is also noted that Hainan's mild climate and warm sea attract the ones who wish to switch cold winter for a place where there is summer all year round.

In addition to Hainan, the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, northeastern Heilongjiang and central Henan are also popular.

The Ctrip report indicated that from October 27 2019, the number of flights from Beijing to the resort city of Sanya doubled — from 11 to 22 per day. Hainan's promotion also stimulates tourist boom as more and more people both in China and abroad choose to travel to the island to see its unique sights.

The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival as the Сhinese call it, will begin on January 25 2020, with a White Metal Rat as its symbol. For the Chinese, this is one of the most important family holidays, during this time it is customary to meet with relatives and friends. Many Chinese citizens use vacations for tourism, go on trips, both within the country and abroad.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).