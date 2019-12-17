Moscow Gzhel Theater amazes Hainan audience

HAIKOU, December 17. /TASS/. Russian State Academic Theater Gzhel successfully performed in Hainan's cities. The artists performed on the island as part of the Russian Culture Week.

"The concert of the Russian State Academic Dance Theater in Haikou was a great success. the audience gave the dancers a standing ovation", head of the propaganda department of the Communist Party Committee of the Hainan Province Xiao Yingzi told journalists. "This event demonstrates once again how deeply the Chinese people love Russian culture", noted the official.

More than 40 artists presented the theater's program dubbed The Dancing Kaleidoscope which consisted of two acts and 16 choreographic plays.

The famous “Yablochko”, “Barynya”, a play based on widely known in China tune The Moscow Nights, Russian folk dance “Lantse”, as well as various traditional dances - Belarusian “Kryzhachok”, Ukrainian “Viterets”, Balkan ”Chochek" etc.

The Russian Culture Week has been underway in China's Haikou and Sanya on December 9-16.