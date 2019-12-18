Twitter lifts suspension on account of Russian state agency on cultural exchanges

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Twitter has lifted the suspension on the account of Rossotrudnichestvo (Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation), the agency’s Deputy Head Mikhail Bryukhanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Roskomnadzor [Russia’s telecom watchdog — TASS] has informed us that Twitter lifted the suspension and our subscribers once again have access to it," he pointed out. According to Bryukhanov, the agency was waiting for an official response from Twitter about the reasons behind the suspension.

On Monday, Rossotrudnichestvo sent a message to Twitter, demanding an explanation for the blockage.

On December 13, Twitter blocked the Russian federal agency’s account over a post dedicated to Russia’s Constitution Day. According to the agency, Twitter accounts of other state agencies, which had made similar posts, were also suspended.