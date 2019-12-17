Russian drama ‘Beanpole’ to face fierce competition for Oscars nomination, producer says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian historical drama film ‘Beanpole’ has been shortlisted for the 2019 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film but will be vying for the official nomination alongside serious competitors, the film’s producer Alexander Rodnyansky said on Tuesday.

"Let’s not rush into anything, we are only halfway there with the shortlist and will face stiff competition to make top 5 nominees," Rodnyansky’s press office quoted him as saying in a comment for TASS.

The race for the 2019 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film (previously awarded as Best Foreign Language Film) is extra tough this year, the producer reiterated. "There are Cannes Film Festival winners among the ten shortlisted films, as well as winners of other major film festivals in Venice, Sundance and Telluride. It won’t be easy," he explained.