Yacht tourism becoming more and more popular on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. The popularity of yachting in small Hainan archipelagos is becoming more popular with tourists in this South Chinese province, the local Department for Sports, Tourism, Culture and Broadcasting reported.

"Yachting on Hainan is growing more and more popular, which is facilitated by very favorable natural conditions, as well as boosting measures [taken by the authorities]," the official website of the department on WeChat social network reads. The number of newly registered yachts on Hainan in June-November inclusively increased by 33% year on year, reaching 95 vessels. During this period, six yacht clubs opened in the region.

According to the authorities, more and more tourists preferring to spend their holidays on boats are coming to the island. For instance, only in the southern resort of Sanya over the weekend week (October 1-7), on the occasion of the founding of People's Republic of China, their number exceeded 16,800 people, which is almost 72% more than in the same period in 2018.

According to the statement, the growing popularity of yachting can be explained by a global trend: more and more people on the planet prefer to spend their holidays on tropical islands, which include small archipelagos in the Hainan waters. Approximately 17% of international tourists fall into this category, according to statistics.

“As welfare levels increase, more and more tourisrs start looking for a more intense experience. This leads to a constant increase in the variety of tourism products, while the demand for so-called 'island holidays', which primarily include yacht tourism, is growing,” explained an employee of the Chinese Academy of Tourism .

Yacht tourism on the island

Earlier this year, the Hainan authorities presented a plan for the development of yachting tourism in the pilot free trade zone on the island. According to plans, free passage of yachts will be established between Hainan, as well as special administrative regions of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) and Aomen (Macau). Relevant departments will develop new approaches to managing the yachting industry. In particular, it simplifies the procedure for visiting Hainan with sailboats from Xiangang and Aomen on Hainan, as well as the mutual recognition of certification documents for yachts.

A plan adopted by the government should turn Hainan into an international tourism center for consumption, as well as improve service in this industry with the aim of building an international resort for yacht tourism on the island.