Russia to offer its plague vaccine to SCO countries

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia will offer its plague vaccine to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said at a meeting of SCO heads in charge of ensuring sanitary and epidemiological well-being.

"Rospotrebnadzor is ready to offer its plague vaccine to the SCO countries," she said.

Popova explained that the vaccine was made by the federal watchdog’s Stavropol Anti-Plague Scientific Research Institute. She noted that the vaccine was safe and ensured immunity for a period of one year. It is noted that in the 20th century, vaccination during epidemics reduced the incidence of disease by seven-tenfold.