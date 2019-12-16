Hainan audience amazed by Russian Ballet Company's Swan Lake

BOAO, December 16. /TASS/. The premiere of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Company took place in the city of Boao, Hainan, at the Theater of Oriental Performing Arts. According to the company representatives, the performance was a great success.

The version of the ballet was specifically created for the Chinese tour. According to choreographer Olga Rudakova, "this performance is a concentrate of all of the vivid episodes of the classical masterpiece that is Swan Lake".

“The artists' main task was to carefully preserve all the traditions of the St. Petersburg Vaganova Academy and the choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov,” noted Rudakova. “We managed to include the brightest ballet scenes in the production, despite the time frame,” the choreographer added. "I think we have achieved what we were hoping for and the Chinese audience will appreciate our performance," she concluded.

"A lovely, impressive performance!" said Deputy Mayor of Qionghai Wang Ke. "We are glad to receive friends from Russia, and I am sure that the organizers and the [ballet] dancers are doing a very important, useful thing," he stressed.

The main roles in the performance were played by graduates of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet Alexander Shalimov, Olga Rudakova, Igor Leushin, Mikhail Degtyarev. Swan Lake staged by the Russian Ballet Company will also be presented to spectators in other Hainan cities, after thah, the tour will continue in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Russian Ballet Company was founded in 2019. The troupe mostly consists of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet and the Moscow State Academy of Choreography graduates.