Director of Anti-Corruption Foundation detained in Moscow on release from custody

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Moscow police have detained Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, on release from a detention facility after he concluded his ten-day sentence, Zhdanov’s attorney Vladimir Voronin informed TASS.

"I have just been informed that Zhdanov has been detained by the police right after leaving the detention facility. I am not aware of the reasons for this. We are waiting on the information regarding the police department he will be transported to," the attorney said.

On December 6, Moscow’s Khamovnichesky Court arrested Zhdanov for 10 days for violation of Russian legislation for conducting rallies. He was arrested on charges of organizing an unsanctioned protest on July 14 in Moscow.